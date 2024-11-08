Left Menu

Defense Argues Peaceful Protest in Tahir Hussain's Delhi Riots Case

Counsel for Tahir Hussain, former Delhi MCD councillor, argued that WhatsApp chats cited by police in the Delhi riots case represent calls for peaceful protests, not violence. The defense challenges the application of UAPA, asserting that without concrete evidence of promoting insurgency, such charges are unjustified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Counsel for former MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, argued in court on Friday that the WhatsApp chats used as evidence by police were intended for peaceful protest, not violence. The defense claimed that, absent evidence of armed rebellion, the Anti-Terror law UAPA cannot be invoked.

Advocates Rajiv Mohan, Tara Narula, and Rishabh Bhati contended that the chats referenced simple blockades and peaceful protests, with no mention of inciting violence against the government. They emphasized that 'Chakka Jaam' does not equate to terrorism, questioning the police narrative of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan challenged the police assertion of a widespread conspiracy behind the riots, questioning the specific charges against the accused. He argued that protests were in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Further arguments in the case, involving multiple accused under UAPA, are scheduled for November 13, as stated by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

