Navigating Nuclear Tensions: Trump’s Looming Challenges

When he assumes office in January, President-elect Donald Trump will confront a series of daunting national security challenges, not least of which are the growing nuclear threats posed by Russia, China, and Iran. While traditional conflict zones like Ukraine and the Middle East dominate discussions, nuclear arms challenges demand urgent attention.

Among Trump's pressing nuclear concerns is Russia's modernization of its vast arsenal and rising tensions with Moscow, highlighted by President Vladimir Putin's aggressive posturing and the collapse of arms treaties such as New START. Similarly, China's rapid nuclear build-up and halting of bilateral talks with the U.S. pose significant risks to global stability.

Trump's administration will also grapple with deterring these threats while dealing with soaring modernization costs of America's own nuclear arsenal. Meanwhile, nuclear issues in Iran and North Korea add to the complexity, challenging Trump's diplomatic acumen and strategic foresight.

