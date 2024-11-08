Left Menu

Veteran Suzlon Executive Departs After 28 Years

Ishwar Chand Mangal, CEO – New Business at Suzlon, resigned to pursue new opportunities after 28 years with the company. His resignation, effective November 8, 2024, marks the end of a significant chapter for the renewable energy solutions provider. Mangal was a founder employee, joining Suzlon in 1995.

In a notable departure, Ishwar Chand Mangal, CEO – New Business at Suzlon, has resigned from his position to explore fresh opportunities. The renewable energy solutions provider announced Mangal's exit, which will take effect at the close of business on November 8, 2024.

Mangal, who has been with Suzlon for 28 years, described his decision to leave as a 'tough decision.' He began his career with the company as a founder employee in the fiscal year 1995-96 and has seen substantial growth alongside the firm.

In his resignation letter, Mangal expressed the privilege he felt in ascending the ranks in tandem with Suzlon's growth. His departure brings a significant chapter in the company's history to a close, as he seeks new challenges outside of Suzlon.

