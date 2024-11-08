Two Maoists Killed in Intense Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar
A joint security operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district led to the killing of two Maoists during a protracted encounter. The security forces seized significant weaponry in the operation aimed at curbing Maoist activities in the Bastar division. Identification and further search efforts continue.
In a significant development in the ongoing battle against Maoist insurgency, at least two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division.
A joint operation, conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was initiated after intelligence reports indicated Maoist presence in the Usur-Basaguda-Pamed-Tarrem area. The encounter took place in the Rekhapalli-Komathpalli forest region, starting around 11 a.m. and extending for several hours.
During the clash, the security forces managed to subdue the insurgents, resulting in the recovery of two Maoist bodies and a substantial cache of weaponry, including an SLR Rifle. Efforts to identify those killed are underway, and the search operation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
