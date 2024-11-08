Left Menu

Two Maoists Killed in Intense Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

A joint security operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district led to the killing of two Maoists during a protracted encounter. The security forces seized significant weaponry in the operation aimed at curbing Maoist activities in the Bastar division. Identification and further search efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:30 IST
Two Maoists Killed in Intense Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the ongoing battle against Maoist insurgency, at least two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division.

A joint operation, conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was initiated after intelligence reports indicated Maoist presence in the Usur-Basaguda-Pamed-Tarrem area. The encounter took place in the Rekhapalli-Komathpalli forest region, starting around 11 a.m. and extending for several hours.

During the clash, the security forces managed to subdue the insurgents, resulting in the recovery of two Maoist bodies and a substantial cache of weaponry, including an SLR Rifle. Efforts to identify those killed are underway, and the search operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024