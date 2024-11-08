Left Menu

IKEA Navigates Trade Barriers with Strategic Supply Chain Insights

IKEA has adapted its supply chain to better withstand potential trade barriers highlighted by Donald Trump's tariff threats. Inter IKEA, responsible for production and franchising, is preparing for U.S. tariffs, with only 10% of its American products made domestically. Despite supply challenges, IKEA's profits increased due to reduced interest costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:15 IST
IKEA Navigates Trade Barriers with Strategic Supply Chain Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid global trade tensions, IKEA has taken significant strides to shield its operations from potential trade barriers. The furniture giant's strategic adaptations come as companies brace for the tariff-centric policies under Donald Trump's presidency. Inter IKEA, which oversees production and franchises, has made supply chain responsiveness a priority.

With the U.S. market relying heavily on imports, IKEA's largest franchisee, Ingka Group, has invested 2 billion euros to bolster its American presence. A possible 10% tariff on all imports and up to 60% on Chinese imports pose challenges, particularly as only 10% of IKEA's U.S. offerings are made domestically.

IKEA's global sourcing strategy sees most of its products in Europe and China made locally. Despite an 8.9% revenue drop, the company saw higher profits due to cost-effective price cuts and increased customer purchases of lower-priced goods. Key sourcing countries include Poland, China, and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024