Left Menu

Azerbaijan's COP29: Fueling Controversy Over Climate Summit

An investigation reveals Azerbaijan's COP29 climate summit officials discussed potential fossil fuel deals. Non-profit Global Witness secretly recorded Elnur Soltanov offering connections between a fake company and national oil firm SOCAR. The incident raises concerns over petro-states leveraging leadership positions for fossil fuel interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:22 IST
Azerbaijan's COP29: Fueling Controversy Over Climate Summit

A new controversy surrounds Azerbaijan's upcoming COP29 climate summit as officials allegedly discuss fossil fuel deals in secret. According to a video recorded by advocacy group Global Witness, Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan's COP29 CEO, offered to facilitate a meeting between a fake company and state oil firm SOCAR.

The non-profit organization established a fictitious entity to express interest in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector. During their investigation, Soltanov appeared to offer introductions to SOCAR, outlining opportunities for potential joint ventures. However, sources including Reuters have yet to independently verify the claims.

This marks the second consecutive year of alleged improprieties surrounding the summit, following similar accusations against last year's host, UAE. The allegations prompt questions about the influence of petro-states on climate discussions. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has yet to comment as the summit approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024