Azerbaijan's COP29: Fueling Controversy Over Climate Summit

A new controversy surrounds Azerbaijan's upcoming COP29 climate summit as officials allegedly discuss fossil fuel deals in secret. According to a video recorded by advocacy group Global Witness, Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan's COP29 CEO, offered to facilitate a meeting between a fake company and state oil firm SOCAR.

The non-profit organization established a fictitious entity to express interest in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector. During their investigation, Soltanov appeared to offer introductions to SOCAR, outlining opportunities for potential joint ventures. However, sources including Reuters have yet to independently verify the claims.

This marks the second consecutive year of alleged improprieties surrounding the summit, following similar accusations against last year's host, UAE. The allegations prompt questions about the influence of petro-states on climate discussions. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has yet to comment as the summit approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)