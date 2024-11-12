ILO and Kurdistan Region Launch Job-Matching Platform to Boost Local Employment and Economic Growth

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, launched an advanced Job-Matching Platform to address employment challenges and promote economic inclusion. This digital tool is part of the European Union-funded Joint Social Protection Programme for Iraq, co-implemented with UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Designed to streamline the recruitment process, the platform connects job seekers with potential employers, simplifying the job search and talent acquisition across the Kurdistan Region. Developed through collaborative efforts between the ILO, MoLSA, and the Kurdistan Department of Information Technology, the tool aims to offer greater job accessibility and help local businesses identify skilled candidates efficiently.

Major Launch Event and Job Fair in Erbil

The platform's debut took place at a large-scale job fair at the Erbil International Gallery, jointly organized by the ILO, MoLSA, and various local organizations. The event brought together key figures, including Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Zakiya Said Saleh, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, Kurdistan Trade Union, Ministry of Planning, and European Union.

Ms. Saleh celebrated the platform's launch, stating, “This initiative connects our local workforce directly with employers, empowering job seekers and contributing to economic stability.” Mr. Lennart Deridder, Head of Cooperation for the European Union, reinforced the EU’s commitment to Iraq’s regional economic development, calling the platform “a step towards economic inclusivity, stability, and shared opportunity for all people in the Kurdistan Region.”

Features and Impact of the Platform

The Job-Matching Platform stands out as a multi-functional tool that enhances direct access to employment opportunities and serves as a central database for talent. Through online profiles, job seekers can showcase their skills and qualifications, while employers gain access to a wide talent pool. The platform also supports workshops and resources to strengthen job seekers' preparedness and adaptability to a shifting job market.

During the job fair, which drew hundreds of attendees, many employers conducted interviews on-site. Interactive sessions included workshops on job-search strategies, offering attendees hands-on guidance on improving employability, and creating a seamless networking environment. Mr. Gailan Said Aziz of the Kurdistan Chamber of Commerce highlighted the platform’s significance, adding, “This platform reveals hidden talents, broadening employers’ access to diverse candidates.”

Ensuring Effective Implementation and Expansion

ILO Chief Technical Advisor Igor Bosc underscored the platform’s potential to reshape job-seeking in Kurdistan but noted the need for comprehensive oversight of other private job platforms and agencies. He emphasized, “Encouraging integration and government oversight will provide a unified, reliable source for job seekers and employers alike, enhancing compliance and security.”

Project Background and Future Goals

The EU-funded Joint Social Protection Programme aims to fortify Iraq’s employment sector by prioritizing economic inclusion, sustainable job creation, and decent work conditions. Alongside this platform, the program supports capacity building, creating support systems for vulnerable populations, and ensuring that employment practices align with international standards.

With plans to expand the platform’s capabilities, the ILO and MoLSA envision a more inclusive, job-rich future for the Kurdistan Region. Through government oversight and local engagement, this platform is set to become a cornerstone in building a thriving, resilient job market that addresses the needs of employers and job seekers alike.