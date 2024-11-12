Himachal Police Officers Nabbed for Alleged Bribery

In a significant crackdown on corruption, two officers from Padhar Police Station in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, were apprehended while allegedly accepting a bribe. The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's Mandi unit registered a case against the officers, identified as Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashwani Kumar, invoking Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amended 2018).

The arrest followed a complaint by Virender Kumar from Gawali village, Padhar Tehsil, who accused the officers of demanding money to settle a case. Acting swiftly, the SV and ACB Mandi unit orchestrated a sting operation, successfully seizing Rs 15,000 from SI Ashok Kumar. The officers were arrested, and the cash was confiscated as evidence. They are expected to be presented before the Special Judge's Court in Mandi for a remand request aimed at further investigation.

Kulbhushan Verma, Superintendent of Police for the SV and ACB Mandi Central Range, confirmed the officers' arrests, underscoring the commitment to dismantling corruption within the police ranks. This incident has sparked widespread attention in the region, accentuating the ongoing vigilance and accountability efforts for public servants.

