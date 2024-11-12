Left Menu

Revitalizing Ukraine: A Shift Towards Value-Added Production

Ukraine plans to shift its economy from commodities to value-added production to recover from war damages, boost growth, and facilitate the return of displaced citizens. The government is implementing grants, loans, and industrial parks while addressing challenges like energy deficits and labor shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine's wartime government is taking significant steps to transform its economy from one driven by commodities to one focused on value-added production. This shift aims to increase revenue, boost economic growth, and encourage millions of displaced Ukrainians to return home, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Svyrydenko, who also serves as the economy minister, outlined in an interview with Reuters the necessity of these changes for recovery and reconstruction after the war's extensive damage. The government has introduced various programs, including grants and loans for small and medium-sized businesses, along with new industrial parks, to support this transition and eventual integration with the European Union.

The central bank maintains optimism for future economic growth despite current challenges, such as energy shortages and labor deficits. While Ukraine's economy shows signs of recovery, ongoing conflict with Russia continues to weigh heavily, with significant reconstruction costs estimated at $486 billion. Efforts to increase energy independence and bring Ukrainians back from abroad remain focal points for the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

