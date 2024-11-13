Protests Escalate Over UPPSC Exam Schedule, FIR Filed Against 12

The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken action against twelve individuals accused of vandalism during protests demanding Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams to be conducted in a single shift. The two-day protest outside the commission's Prayagraj office saw candidates insisting on 'one day, one shift exams.'

Officials reported that a handful of participants dismantled barriers and defaced coaching boards late on Tuesday, prompting police intervention. 'An FIR has been registered against 12 individuals, and a few have been apprehended,' confirmed Prayagraj Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti.

Amid the chaos, UPPSC authorities visited the protest site to discuss policies and seek suggestions for improvement. Although negotiations with officials faltered, protestors maintain their stance and anticipate a larger demonstration. Equipped with essentials, they have resolved to continue their peaceful protest until demands get addressed.

The demonstrators argue that single-shift exams for the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO tests would be more equitable and efficient. This situation has ignited a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the state's response.

Yadav's comments labeled the conflict as 'yogi vs. competitor students' and questioned the administration's tactics. In statements posted on social media, he suggested the protests highlight broader issues of unemployment and governmental distractions by communal politics. Yadav emphasized the failure to fill job vacancies and routine exam delays, attributing the resultant youth anger to these systemic problems. (ANI)

