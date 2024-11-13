Political Tensions Escalate as Maharashtra Elections Loom

Tensions are intensifying in Maharashtra as the state readies itself for the upcoming elections. The political battleground has turned volatile following allegations of violence from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, accusing members of Shiv Sena (UBT) of attacking its women workers in Jogeshwari constituency.

Reports indicate that clashes erupted at Jogeshwari Matoshree Club on the night of November 12. Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre claimed that UBT workers attacked women party members, further accusing them of attempting to videograph the incident, tearing clothes, and pursuing them to their homes.

Mhatre alleged that some attackers were 'criminals' attempting to sabotage the electoral process out of fear of losing. She confirmed raising the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and assured that police action is underway. As election day on November 20 nears, Maharashtra witnesses a tense political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)