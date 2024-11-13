Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as Maharashtra Elections Loom

As Maharashtra prepares for elections, tensions spike with allegations of violence from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena against UBT workers. Incidents reported in Jogeshwari saw clashes between party members. The political landscape is further heated by PM Modi's attacks on Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:09 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as Maharashtra Elections Loom
Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are intensifying in Maharashtra as the state readies itself for the upcoming elections. The political battleground has turned volatile following allegations of violence from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, accusing members of Shiv Sena (UBT) of attacking its women workers in Jogeshwari constituency.

Reports indicate that clashes erupted at Jogeshwari Matoshree Club on the night of November 12. Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre claimed that UBT workers attacked women party members, further accusing them of attempting to videograph the incident, tearing clothes, and pursuing them to their homes.

Mhatre alleged that some attackers were 'criminals' attempting to sabotage the electoral process out of fear of losing. She confirmed raising the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and assured that police action is underway. As election day on November 20 nears, Maharashtra witnesses a tense political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024