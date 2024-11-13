Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Major Development Initiatives in Bihar Worth Rs 12,100 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar to launch several development projects totaling Rs 12,100 crore. Highlights include AIIMS Darbhanga, National Highway projects, railway enhancements, and initiatives in the petroleum sector, aiming to boost regional health care, connectivity, and clean energy access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:10 IST
PM Modi Unveils Major Development Initiatives in Bihar Worth Rs 12,100 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for multiple projects worth Rs 12,100 crore, aiming to spur development across the state. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will arrive in Darbhanga at approximately 10:45 AM today.

The visit marks a major investment in the region's health infrastructure, with the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga being laid. This project, valued at over Rs 1260 crore, will include a super-speciality hospital, a Medical and Nursing College, and accommodation facilities, significantly enhancing tertiary health care in Bihar and adjacent areas.

Furthermore, Modi will commence and plan numerous National Highway projects worth Rs 5,070 crore, enhancing connectivity statewide. Notable developments include the inauguration of the four-lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E, and multiple other highway and bridge projects improving regional travel and connection.

In the rail sector, Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stones for projects exceeding Rs 1740 crore. These aim to alleviate railway congestion and improve connectivity across significant areas, including inaugurating 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various railway stations, promoting access to affordable medications.

Significant advances in the petroleum and natural gas arena are expected, highlighted by the foundation of a City Gas Distribution network spanning five districts. Additionally, a new Bitumen manufacturing unit at Barauni Refinery will reduce dependency on imports, furthering energy sector self-sufficiency. Modi's visit underscores a comprehensive push towards infrastructure and growth in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024