PM Modi Unveils Major Development Initiatives in Bihar Worth Rs 12,100 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for multiple projects worth Rs 12,100 crore, aiming to spur development across the state. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will arrive in Darbhanga at approximately 10:45 AM today.

The visit marks a major investment in the region's health infrastructure, with the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga being laid. This project, valued at over Rs 1260 crore, will include a super-speciality hospital, a Medical and Nursing College, and accommodation facilities, significantly enhancing tertiary health care in Bihar and adjacent areas.

Furthermore, Modi will commence and plan numerous National Highway projects worth Rs 5,070 crore, enhancing connectivity statewide. Notable developments include the inauguration of the four-lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E, and multiple other highway and bridge projects improving regional travel and connection.

In the rail sector, Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stones for projects exceeding Rs 1740 crore. These aim to alleviate railway congestion and improve connectivity across significant areas, including inaugurating 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various railway stations, promoting access to affordable medications.

Significant advances in the petroleum and natural gas arena are expected, highlighted by the foundation of a City Gas Distribution network spanning five districts. Additionally, a new Bitumen manufacturing unit at Barauni Refinery will reduce dependency on imports, furthering energy sector self-sufficiency. Modi's visit underscores a comprehensive push towards infrastructure and growth in Bihar.

