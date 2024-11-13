Left Menu

Arvindar Singh Sahney Appointed as New Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation

Arvindar Singh Sahney has been appointed as the new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), succeeding Shrikant Madhav Vaidya. Sahney was chosen after a thorough selection process and has been with IOC for over three decades. The company is pivotal in India's energy production and transition efforts.

Updated: 13-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:12 IST
In a significant leadership update, Arvindar Singh Sahney has been named the new chairman of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), replacing Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, whose extended tenure ended on August 31, 2024.

Sahney, previously Executive Director of Business Development at IOC, was selected after a detailed search process involving interviews with several candidates and clearance by the Central Vigilance Commission. He brings over 30 years of experience with the corporation.

Indian Oil Corporation is a key player in India's energy sector, refining crude oil and spearheading the nation's transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies. The company's vast network includes refineries, petrol pumps, and LPG distributors across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

