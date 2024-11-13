Left Menu

Iran Poised to Counter U.S. Sanctions with Oil Strategy

Iran is taking measures to sustain its oil production amidst potential U.S. sanctions. The oil sector, previously hit under Trump's administration, has rebounded, with production rising to 3.2 million barrels daily. Exports have also surged, notably to Chinese refiners despite ongoing U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:58 IST
Iran Poised to Counter U.S. Sanctions with Oil Strategy
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Iran, anticipating possible U.S. oil sanctions under a future Trump administration, has laid out plans to maintain its oil output and exports, according to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad. The announcement was reported by the oil ministry's news site, Shana, on Wednesday.

Following the U.S.'s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, sanctions led to a drastic reduction in Iran's oil production, dropping to 2.1 million barrels per day during Trump's presidency. Paknejad assured that the oil sector has prepared for potential restrictions and expressed confidence in avoiding disruptions.

In a significant recovery, Iran's oil production has surged to approximately 3.2 million barrels per day, as stated by OPEC. Iranian oil exports have neared multi-year highs, reaching 1.7 million bpd, predominantly supplied to China, which does not acknowledge U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024