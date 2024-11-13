Inferno Aftermath: Venezuela Gas Complex Explosion Sparks Power Rationing

An explosion at a natural gas facility in Venezuela's eastern region has resulted in significant disruptions, as officials move to manage its aftermath. The blaze that followed was mostly extinguished by Wednesday, but a chilling consequence of the incident has been tougher power rationing in several areas of the country.

The Muscar gas complex, operated by state-owned PDVSA, was shut down following the explosion, which injured at least five workers on Monday. Eyewitnesses from nearby towns reported the absence of the once-threatening balls of fire, though black smoke persisted, hinting at ongoing challenges in the region's energy sector.

In response, a team led by PDVSA's CEO Hector Obregon has been deployed to assess and mitigate the explosion's impact. Meanwhile, the northeastern state of Nueva Esparta faces power cuts up to eight hours daily, affecting numerous hotels and resorts. Existing electricity rationing plans in various parts of Venezuela have also been extended, indicating broader struggles with energy availability.

