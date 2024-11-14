Horrific Case Cracked: Man Arrested for Gruesome Gorai Beach Murder

Mumbai Police made a significant breakthrough on Wednesday, arresting Mohammad Sattar in connection with the chilling murder of a man whose dismembered body was discovered on Gorai beach.

The case began with the macabre find of a male body, cut into seven pieces, leading police to form a team to untangle the mystery and apprehend the perpetrator.

Upon gathering crucial details, officials apprehended Sattar from the Bhayandar slums. The accused admitted to the crime, revealing he had consumed alcohol with the victim before committing the murder. He then disposed of the body parts, packed in plastic bags and a paint box, at Gorai Beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)