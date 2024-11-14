Left Menu

Market Shifts: Fed Awaits Inflation Data After Monthly Index Insights

Wall Street's indexes saw minor losses amidst concerns about rising inflation and interest rates. The producer price index matched expectations, while jobless claims fell. Market movements included gains for Walt Disney and losses for Tesla and Alphabet. Bitcoin-linked stocks rose on anticipated favorable policies from the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:48 IST
Market Shifts: Fed Awaits Inflation Data After Monthly Index Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In volatile trading on Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes closed marginally lower. This movement stemmed from the anticipated rise in monthly producer prices, with investors on edge as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding future interest rate directions.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded a 0.2% monthly increase in October, aligning with predictions, yet the annual increase of 2.4% slightly surpassed expectations. Concurrently, jobless claims fell by 4,000, presenting a seasonally adjusted figure of 217,000 for the week ending November 9, lower than forecasts.

Notable market activity included a 10.4% surge for Walt Disney post-earning reports, contrasted by declines in companies sensitive to interest rates like Tesla and Alphabet. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-linked stocks surged due to anticipated favorable policy shifts from the President-elect's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024