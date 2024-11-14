Market Shifts: Fed Awaits Inflation Data After Monthly Index Insights

In volatile trading on Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes closed marginally lower. This movement stemmed from the anticipated rise in monthly producer prices, with investors on edge as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding future interest rate directions.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded a 0.2% monthly increase in October, aligning with predictions, yet the annual increase of 2.4% slightly surpassed expectations. Concurrently, jobless claims fell by 4,000, presenting a seasonally adjusted figure of 217,000 for the week ending November 9, lower than forecasts.

Notable market activity included a 10.4% surge for Walt Disney post-earning reports, contrasted by declines in companies sensitive to interest rates like Tesla and Alphabet. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-linked stocks surged due to anticipated favorable policy shifts from the President-elect's administration.

