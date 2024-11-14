Left Menu

Xi Jinping Unveils China's Massive Chancay Port in Latin America

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Latin America to inaugurate the Chancay deep-water port in Peru, part of China's extensive infrastructure investments. This strategic move underlines China's growing influence in the region, amid U.S. concerns about potential military use of the port by China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:55 IST
Xi Jinping Unveils China's Massive Chancay Port in Latin America
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to begin a significant diplomatic tour of Latin America by launching the Chancay deep-water port in Lima, Peru. The inauguration marks one of China's largest infrastructure investments in the region.

Xi's visit includes participation in key summits and state visits to Peru and Brazil, countries rich in resources vital for China, such as metal ores and soybeans. The Chancay port, developed by Cosco Shipping Ports, stands out with $1.3 billion in Chinese investment, poised to become a major trade conduit between Asia and South America.

Amid trade tensions with Europe and U.S. concerns, the port symbolizes China's deepening ties with Latin America. Concerns over potential Chinese military use of the site have surfaced, reflecting the strategic dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024