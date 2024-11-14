Xi Jinping Unveils China's Massive Chancay Port in Latin America

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to begin a significant diplomatic tour of Latin America by launching the Chancay deep-water port in Lima, Peru. The inauguration marks one of China's largest infrastructure investments in the region.

Xi's visit includes participation in key summits and state visits to Peru and Brazil, countries rich in resources vital for China, such as metal ores and soybeans. The Chancay port, developed by Cosco Shipping Ports, stands out with $1.3 billion in Chinese investment, poised to become a major trade conduit between Asia and South America.

Amid trade tensions with Europe and U.S. concerns, the port symbolizes China's deepening ties with Latin America. Concerns over potential Chinese military use of the site have surfaced, reflecting the strategic dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)