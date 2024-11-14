Left Menu

New Relief for Soybean Farmers: Government Revises Moisture Content Limit

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that farmers can now sell soybean with a moisture content of up to 15%. He assured farmers not to worry during campaigning for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The government also increased import duty on palm oil and aided onion farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that soybean with a moisture content of up to 15% will now be accepted at procurement centers. This move comes as a relief to many farmers who were previously restricted by a 12% limit.

Chouhan made this announcement while campaigning in the Nagpur South West constituency for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He reassured farmers that they need not worry about the moisture content of their soybean harvest.

To further support farmers, the government has increased the import duty on palm oil from zero to 27.5% and has provided relief measures for onion farmers as well.

