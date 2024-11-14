Left Menu

Sarvagram Secures Rs 565 Crore Funding Round to Empower Rural India

Sarvagram, focusing on rural financial services, raised Rs 565 crore in a funding round led by Peak XV Partners. This increases its total capital to Rs 950 crore. The company, serving over 1 lakh customers, offers loans, insurance, and farm mechanization services to enhance rural households' access to financial solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sarvagram, a company dedicated to bolstering rural financial capabilities, announced on Thursday the completion of a Rs 565 crore funding round spearheaded by Peak XV Partners. This substantial investment signifies a pivotal moment for Sarvagram, elevating its total capital raised to an impressive Rs 950 crore.

The funding round witnessed significant participation from existing investors including Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek, and TVS Capital. Sarvagram specializes in facilitating loans, offering insurance, and providing farm mechanization services, solidifying its role in transforming rural financial landscapes.

With over 1 lakh customers across five states serviced through 150 branches and a workforce exceeding 2,000 employees, Sarvagram has an impressive Rs 1,200 crore in loans under management, 70% of which are secured by property as collateral. Company executives express the fundraise will empower further advancement in rural households' financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024