Wall Street Woes: Inflation Concerns Amidst Fed Speculations
Wall Street's key indexes fell as expected rises in producer prices spurred investors' concerns over potential interest rate changes. The declining equities and bond market fluctuations were influenced by evolving inflation expectations, alongside Fed Chair Jerome Powell's anticipated commentary and policies under President-elect Trump's administration.
Wall Street's main indexes faced declines on Thursday, influenced by an anticipated rise in monthly producer prices. The investor community is focused on upcoming remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, searching for hints on future interest rate policies.
The recently released data showed a 0.2% increase in the producer price index, aligning with forecasts, and a 2.4% annual rise, slightly surpassing expectations. Investors are weighing these developments as the Fed's December meeting approaches, with the prospect of a 25-basis point rate reduction now estimated at 76%, according to CME FedWatch.
Additionally, the market faced pressures from potential inflationary impacts due to policies by President-elect Donald Trump's administration, as well as ongoing bond market volatility. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all slipped, with industrial sectors leading the decline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Markets Brace for U.S. Election Volatility
Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty
Bond Markets on Edge: U.S. Election Stirring Euro Zone Volatility
U.S. Producer Prices Rise: Indicators Suggest Stalled Inflation Progress
Euro Zone Bond Market Faces Uncertainty Amid Trump's Economic Policies