BHP Group Awaits Ruling on 2015 Brazil Dam Collapse

BHP Group is awaiting the formal court ruling related to the 2015 Fundão tailings dam collapse in Brazil. The decision comes after media reports suggested a lower court has ruled BHP and other firms are not criminally liable for the disaster.

According to reports, there is insufficient evidence to establish a direct link between the firms and the dam's failure. The disaster, at a mine owned by Samarco—a collaboration between Vale SA and BHP—resulted in 19 fatalities, left many homeless, devastated forests, and polluted the Doce River.

BHP has stated that it will evaluate the Federal Court's decision upon receiving it. Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit in the UK concerning the Samarco disaster could potentially cost BHP up to $47 billion in damages.

