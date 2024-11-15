Delhi Shifts to GRAP-III Amid Severe Pollution, Enforces Stringent Measures

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced a switch to online classes for primary schools in response to escalating pollution levels. The decision aims to protect children from severe air quality as the city grapples with a worsening environment.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to introduce 20 additional trips from Friday, following the implementation of GRAP-III. This measure enhances public transport accessibility, with 60 extra trips expected on weekdays to ease commuter burden amid the pollution crisis.

The AQI in Delhi has alarmingly stayed in the severe category, prompting the CAQM to enforce Stage III of the GRAP. Measures include intensive road cleaning, halting construction activities, and barring certain vehicles from entering the region. Citizens are urged to adopt cleaner transport modes and cooperate with guidelines to mitigate health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)