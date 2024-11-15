Pioneering Leadership: Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam’s New Role and India's Fleet Support Ships

Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam assumed leadership of the Naval Hospital at Visakhapatnam, INHS Kalyani, on November 13. The announcement follows her extensive service record onboard a Naval ship and the United States Navy Hospital Ship Mercy, as stated in an official release.

Her previous appointments include roles as Commanding Officer at INHS Kasturi, Fleet Medical Officer, and Officer-in-Charge at the Fleet Medical Centres for both Eastern and Western Fleets. Moreover, the 'Keel Laying' ceremony for the first of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) took place at Hindustan Shipyard, Limited, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Vice Admiral B Siva Kumar, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition, presided over the ceremony alongside senior officials from the Indian Navy and HSL. The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the Indian Navy contracted HSL for the acquisition of five such ships in August 2023, with deliveries expected to begin in mid-2027. This fleet addition is poised to strengthen the Navy's 'Blue Water' capabilities by enabling at-sea replenishment for long-term operations.

The ships, displacing over 40,000 Tons, will be equipped to supply fuel, water, ammunition, and other essentials, extending the operational range without necessitating port returns. Additionally, their secondary capabilities include providing Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief, making them crucial in emergency evacuations and rapid response during natural disasters.

Indigenously designed with substantial equipment sourced locally, this shipbuilding initiative is a testament to India's growing shipbuilding industry and aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Make for the World policies. (ANI)

