Indian Navy Receives ‘Anjadip’, Third Indigenous ASW Shallow Water Craft

The Indian Navy has taken a significant step in strengthening its coastal and anti-submarine warfare capabilities with the delivery of ‘Anjadip’, the third of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), on 22 December 2025 at Chennai. The warship has been indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, reinforcing India’s growing prowess in domestic defence shipbuilding.

Collaborative Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

The ASW SWC project is being executed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) between GRSE and L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, and the ships have been designed and constructed in accordance with the Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The successful delivery of Anjadip highlights the effectiveness of collaborative defence manufacturing involving public sector shipyards and private industry, in line with the Government of India’s emphasis on indigenisation and self-reliance.

Advanced Design and Combat Capabilities

Measuring approximately 77 metres in length, the ASW SWC class represents the largest Indian Naval warships powered by waterjet propulsion, offering enhanced manoeuvrability, reduced acoustic signature, and improved performance in shallow waters. These vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenously developed anti-submarine rockets, and advanced shallow water SONAR systems, enabling precise detection, tracking, and engagement of underwater threats.

In addition to anti-submarine warfare, the ships are designed to perform a wide range of roles, including coastal surveillance, mine laying operations, and patrol duties, thereby significantly enhancing the Indian Navy’s capability to secure littoral and near-shore waters.

Legacy and Strategic Significance

The newly commissioned Anjadip carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Anjadip, a Petya-class corvette that was decommissioned in 2003 after years of distinguished service. The ship derives its name from Anjadip Island, located off the coast of Karwar in Karnataka, symbolising India’s enduring maritime heritage and its commitment to safeguarding its extensive coastline and maritime interests.

Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

With over 80 percent indigenous content, Anjadip stands as a strong testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and the continued expansion of the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem. The induction of the ASW SWC class reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while promoting technological self-reliance, skill development, and employment generation within the country.

The delivery of Anjadip marks another important milestone in the Indian Navy’s long-term shipbuilding roadmap and underscores India’s resolve to build a modern, capable, and self-reliant maritime force capable of addressing emerging security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.