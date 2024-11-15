Sabarimala's Mandala Makaravilakku Festival Ushers in Two-Month Pilgrimage Season
The Sabarimala temple reopens for the Mandala Makaravilakku festival, marking the start of a two-month pilgrimage. Kerala's government favors online bookings to manage pilgrims, despite opposition concerns. Minister Vasavan emphasizes crowd control measures and assures necessary infrastructure for a smooth pilgrimage experience.
On Thursday afternoon, the Sabarimala temple will reopen for the revered Mandala Makaravilakku festival, signaling the onset of a two-month pilgrimage season. At precisely 4 PM, the temple's chief priest, PN Mahesh Namboodiri, will illuminate the ceremonial lamp, while newly appointed chief priests of Sabarimala and Malikappuram assume their duties.
Last month, the controversy surrounding spot bookings for the Sabarimala pilgrimage resurfaced when Kerala's Devaswom Minister, VN Vasavan, clarified the government's stance in the legislative assembly. The government prefers an online booking system to regulate pilgrim numbers and streamline the experience, despite opposition concerns led by VD Satheesan, who argued that the system may exclude devotees unfamiliar with digital platforms.
Before 2018, unrestricted entry was typical at Sabarimala, but recent challenges in managing large crowds have prompted a shift to virtual queue bookings. Minister Vasavan, referencing a decision made during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, highlighted that the number of daily pilgrims would be capped at 80,000 this year. This measure is intended to ensure safety and an improved experience for all visitors.
