70-Year-Old Delhi Engineer Loses Crores in Elaborate Cyber Scam

A retired engineer in Delhi, aged 70, was scammed in a shocking cyber fraud, losing Rs 10 crore and 30 lakh. The victim, an alumnus of a top college and former executive, received a call from fraudsters about a fictitious courier delivery.

Posing as law enforcement, the scammers coerced the victim into divulging personal information by threatening him with false allegations involving banned substances. They instructed him to isolate himself and communicate via mobile camera for further manipulations.

The con artists then impersonated Mumbai Police officers, persuading the victim to transfer hefty sums into a supposed safe account, which was swiftly drained by the criminals. While Rs 60 lakh has been recovered, the cybercrime unit continues their probe to retrieve the remaining funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)