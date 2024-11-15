Left Menu

70-Year-Old Delhi Engineer Loses Crores in Elaborate Cyber Scam

A retired engineer in Delhi fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 10 crore and 30 lakh. The fraud involved convincing him of a fake courier issue. Investigations are ongoing, with Rs 60 lakh recovered so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:41 IST
70-Year-Old Delhi Engineer Loses Crores in Elaborate Cyber Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A retired engineer in Delhi, aged 70, was scammed in a shocking cyber fraud, losing Rs 10 crore and 30 lakh. The victim, an alumnus of a top college and former executive, received a call from fraudsters about a fictitious courier delivery.

Posing as law enforcement, the scammers coerced the victim into divulging personal information by threatening him with false allegations involving banned substances. They instructed him to isolate himself and communicate via mobile camera for further manipulations.

The con artists then impersonated Mumbai Police officers, persuading the victim to transfer hefty sums into a supposed safe account, which was swiftly drained by the criminals. While Rs 60 lakh has been recovered, the cybercrime unit continues their probe to retrieve the remaining funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024