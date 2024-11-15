Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Action on Human and Sex Trafficking

The Supreme Court has raised alarm over the pressing issue of human and sex trafficking, underscoring the absence of a structured rehabilitation system for victims. Justices JB Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal have urged the Union to consider the creation of a comprehensive framework that addresses these critical needs immediately.

The court's statement described human and sex trafficking as crimes that severely compromise individuals' rights to life, freedom, and personal security. It emphasized that vulnerable sectors of society, particularly women and children, suffer disproportionately from these violations.

The court shared that victims often face severe physical and mental abuse, increasing their risk for life-threatening injuries, diseases, and mental health disorders such as PTSD. The social repercussions include alienation and societal ostracism, further complicating victims' reintegration into society and education systems.

Highlighting the multifaceted nature of the crime, the court noted its detrimental impact on both education and employment for victims, thereby hindering their ability to secure livelihoods. The bench stressed the importance of legislative action to not just prosecute offenders but to also rehabilitate victims.

The application being considered by the court relates to compliance with a 2015 order that suggested strengthening victim protection and considering an Organised Crime Investigating Agency. However, recent government responses involve amendments to existing laws, with further steps to be outlined by the Union within three weeks in response to increasing cyber-enabled trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)