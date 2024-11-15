Krishi Bharat 2024: Innovations Driving Growth in UP's Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday underscored the need for farmers to embrace modern technologies and derive insights from their peers across other states to bolster productivity. Speaking at the Krishi Bharat 2024 event inauguration, he stressed advancing agriculture through technology and shared experiences.

The event, held at Vrindavan Yojana Ground, highlights integrating agriculture with entrepreneurship. While UP holds 11% of India's cultivable land, it significantly contributes 20% to the nation's agricultural output, reflecting abundant resources and land fertility, according to the chief minister.

Partnerships with the Netherlands, marked by MoUs, aim to revolutionize farming practices. The Krishi Bharat Exhibition showcases global expertise with 250 exhibitors, featuring sustainable innovations expected to draw over 1 lakh attendees, according to organizers.

