Krishi Bharat 2024: Innovations Driving Growth in UP's Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes adopting new technologies and learning from other states at Krishi Bharat 2024 event. Despite limited cultivable land, UP contributes significantly to India's agricultural output. Collaboration with the Netherlands highlights integration of modern tech and entrepreneurship to boost farmers' income.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday underscored the need for farmers to embrace modern technologies and derive insights from their peers across other states to bolster productivity. Speaking at the Krishi Bharat 2024 event inauguration, he stressed advancing agriculture through technology and shared experiences.
The event, held at Vrindavan Yojana Ground, highlights integrating agriculture with entrepreneurship. While UP holds 11% of India's cultivable land, it significantly contributes 20% to the nation's agricultural output, reflecting abundant resources and land fertility, according to the chief minister.
Partnerships with the Netherlands, marked by MoUs, aim to revolutionize farming practices. The Krishi Bharat Exhibition showcases global expertise with 250 exhibitors, featuring sustainable innovations expected to draw over 1 lakh attendees, according to organizers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
