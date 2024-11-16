Left Menu

India Readies Maritime Forces: Sea Vigil-24 Commences Coastal Defence Drill

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command is spearheading the coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-24' on November 20 and 21. This initiative aims to assess and bolster the nation's maritime security preparedness. A multi-agency collaboration involving state and union territories will evaluate coastal defence readiness against potential maritime threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:42 IST
India Readies Maritime Forces: Sea Vigil-24 Commences Coastal Defence Drill
Indian Navy's Commodore M Mahesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command has announced the commencement of 'Sea Vigil-24', a coastal defence exercise set to enhance India's maritime security. Scheduled for November 20 and 21, this exercise will test the preparedness of multiple coastal states and union territories against maritime threats.

Commodore M Mahesh stated to ANI that Sea Vigil-24 is a national effort enlisting the participation of six ministries and about 20 agencies, including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, State Marine Police, and others. The exercise aims to examine the coastal defence infrastructure and involves a large-scale coordination effort.

This year marks the involvement of the National Security Council Secretariat officials in the exercise for the first time. The goal is to strengthen the security of coastal assets and infrastructure while raising awareness among coastal communities about maritime security. Sea Vigil-24 lays a foundation for enhancing the nation's maritime defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024