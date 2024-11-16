India Readies Maritime Forces: Sea Vigil-24 Commences Coastal Defence Drill

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command has announced the commencement of 'Sea Vigil-24', a coastal defence exercise set to enhance India's maritime security. Scheduled for November 20 and 21, this exercise will test the preparedness of multiple coastal states and union territories against maritime threats.

Commodore M Mahesh stated to ANI that Sea Vigil-24 is a national effort enlisting the participation of six ministries and about 20 agencies, including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, State Marine Police, and others. The exercise aims to examine the coastal defence infrastructure and involves a large-scale coordination effort.

This year marks the involvement of the National Security Council Secretariat officials in the exercise for the first time. The goal is to strengthen the security of coastal assets and infrastructure while raising awareness among coastal communities about maritime security. Sea Vigil-24 lays a foundation for enhancing the nation's maritime defence capabilities.

