Petrol Pump Shooting Incident Leaves One Injured in Delhi Amid Rising Crime Concerns

A shooting at a petrol pump in Gokulpuri injured one person on Thursday night. Delhi Police reported that four men on two bikes were involved, and the victim, Ansul Rathi, sustained minor injuries. Ongoing investigations point to old village rivalries, amid rising violence in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:47 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident reflecting rising crime concerns in the national capital, a shooting at a petrol pump in Gokulpuri on Thursday night left one person injured, according to Delhi Police. Four individuals reportedly arrived on two motorcycles, and a pillion rider opened fire, injuring Ansul Rathi. Fortunately, Rathi's condition is reported to be stable.

Initial investigations suggest that the attack, which involved 16 rounds fired at the office cabin, might be linked to old village rivalries. The police received a distress call at 10.38 pm about multiple rounds fired at the site. The pump's owner, Harish Chaudhary, who has pending cases, is suspected to be the target.

In response to the growing number of such violent incidents, senior Delhi Police officials, including DCPs, have been actively reviewing security measures across the city. They have urged police pickets to remain vigilant and ensure law and order is maintained, as the capital witnesses a spike in cases of shooting and extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

