Tragic Fire at Jhansi Medical College: Outrage Over Newborn Deaths

A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit led to the death of 10 newborns, sparking outrage. BSP Chief Mayawati and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak demand strict punishment for culprits after launching a multi-level investigation to uncover the cause and prevent future tragedies.

Updated: 16-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:49 IST
Scenes outside the Jhansi Hosiptal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A devastating fire at the Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh has left the nation in mourning, claiming the lives of 10 newborns. BSP Chief Mayawati expressed her anguish over the tragedy, urging strict legal repercussions for those responsible for this grievous incident.

In response, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has announced a multi-tiered investigation aimed at uncovering the cause of the fire. Speaking to reporters, Pathak assured that actions would be taken against those accountable, while pledging the state government's full support to the bereaved families.

The fire, which erupted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit late Friday evening, also left several other infants with burn injuries. The investigation will involve the health department, police administration, and the fire department, with a magisterial probe also underway to ascertain any lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

