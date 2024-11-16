Leadership Shuffle in Shiromani Akali Dal: Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), announced his resignation on Saturday, heralding a new phase in the party's leadership. The outgoing president submitted his resignation to the party's Working Committee, which will convene on Monday to decide on future actions and conduct elections for a new leadership.

Daljit Singh Cheema, a prominent SAD leader, emphasized that the transition is rooted in democratic procedure as per the party's constitutional guidelines, mandating elections every five years. Cheema noted the last presidential election was held in December 2019, underscoring that this step aligns with established electoral timelines.

Cheema also mentioned the dissolution and impending reorganization of the SAD's core committee, a decision attributed to internal strategic reassessment. This reformation follows a previous revolt by certain party members seeking Sukhbir Badal's resignation after electoral setbacks, although the working committee recently reaffirmed its support for his leadership.

