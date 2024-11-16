Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhansi: 10 Newborns Lose Lives in Hospital Fire

A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College's NICU claimed the lives of 10 newborns, prompting widespread criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of public health. Leaders across India demand accountability and action to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:58 IST
CPI leader Annie Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, where a fire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) claimed the lives of ten newborns. The fire, believed to have originated from a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, rapidly spread in the highly oxygenated environment, leading to the devastating loss.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja held the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accountable for the incident. She criticized the neglect of the public health system and blamed the administration for prioritizing private health insurance over necessary safety measures in government hospitals.

In addition to Annie Raja's condemnation, other political leaders expressed their sorrow and demanded action. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for immediate measures and accountability, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as heart-wrenching and assured efforts to provide relief to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

