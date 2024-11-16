Delhi Police Nabs Sharpshooter in Mundka Murder Case

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has successfully arrested Tushar, a sharpshooter accused of murdering 26-year-old Amit Lakra in Mundka. Police have recovered the motorcycle and mobile phone used in the crime.

Amit Lakra, recently granted bail, was shot dead by assailants on November 9, 2024, near Mundka Metro Station. A local gang soon claimed responsibility for the killing, as multiple bullets were fired before the shooters fled. The case is under investigation at Mundka Police Station.

According to DCP Crime Branch Sanjay Kumar Sain, investigators meticulously analyzed CCTV footage and other data to trace the perpetrators. It was discovered that the murder stemmed from an ongoing feud between rival gangs, with Tushar linked to the crime through a childhood acquaintance and gang rivalries.

