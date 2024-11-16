Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Sharpshooter in Mundka Murder Case

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested Tushar, a sharpshooter accused of killing 26-year-old Amit Lakra on November 9, 2024, near Mundka Metro Station. Lakra, recently out on bail, was murdered as part of a gang rivalry. Police recovered the motorcycle and phone used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:47 IST
Delhi Police arrest sharpshooter involved in 26-year-old man's murder in Munkda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Lakra, recently granted bail, was shot dead by assailants on November 9, 2024, near Mundka Metro Station. A local gang soon claimed responsibility for the killing, as multiple bullets were fired before the shooters fled. The case is under investigation at Mundka Police Station.

According to DCP Crime Branch Sanjay Kumar Sain, investigators meticulously analyzed CCTV footage and other data to trace the perpetrators. It was discovered that the murder stemmed from an ongoing feud between rival gangs, with Tushar linked to the crime through a childhood acquaintance and gang rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

