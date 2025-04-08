Left Menu

Delhi Crime: Arson and Gunfire in Mayur Vihar

Delhi Police have detained a young man and three juveniles for setting a car on fire and firing shots outside an office in Mayur Vihar. The attack, linked to a gambling debt, involved intimidation tactics against a property dealer. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend the orchestrator, Manoj Ohja.

Updated: 08-04-2025 18:46 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 20-year-old man and three juveniles in connection with a brazen arson and gunfire incident in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The accused allegedly targeted a property dealer's office, escalating a monetary dispute related to gambling.

The incident, which unfolded on April 5 in Trilokpuri, saw the group intimidate the property dealer, identified as Sanjay Tosh, by setting his car on fire and firing shots. Police believe the attack was orchestrated by a man named Manoj Ohja, though he remains at large.

Authorities recovered various items from the scene, including a country-made pistol and burnt car fragments, and continue to probe the case with multiple police teams focused on capturing Ohja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

