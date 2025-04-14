Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Arrested in Shocking South Delhi Crime

The Southern Range of the Crime Branch has arrested Mohd Asif, a member of the Deepak Pandit Gang, for a heinous attempt to murder case in South Delhi's Tigri. The arrest was made after a detailed operation, and further investigations are ongoing to catch his associates involved in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:10 IST
Police personnel with arrested gang member (Pic/Delhi police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Southern Range of the Crime Branch in Malviya Nagar has nabbed a wanted criminal involved in a brazen attempt to murder case in South Delhi's Tigri area. The criminal, identified as Mohd Asif, also known as Hakla, 28, is a notorious member of the Deepak Pandit Gang, as detailed in an official release.

The chilling incident took place on the night of April 9-10, when Asif and his associates were caught trying to siphon petrol from a parked motorcycle near Chhoti Masjid. A local, Mohd Shaan, confronted them, leading to the group allegedly dousing him in petrol and setting him ablaze. Another local, Salman, was shot in the neck while attempting to call police and remains in critical condition.

After swift action from the Crime Branch, Asif was apprehended near the Prahlad Pur-Surajkund border. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime and implicated his associates Faizan, Bhuri, and Arman. Asif's history of criminal activities has raised alarms, as he graduated from petty crimes to serious offenses with the gang. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to capture his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

