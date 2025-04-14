Notorious Gang Member Arrested in Shocking South Delhi Crime

In a significant breakthrough, the Southern Range of the Crime Branch in Malviya Nagar has nabbed a wanted criminal involved in a brazen attempt to murder case in South Delhi's Tigri area. The criminal, identified as Mohd Asif, also known as Hakla, 28, is a notorious member of the Deepak Pandit Gang, as detailed in an official release.

The chilling incident took place on the night of April 9-10, when Asif and his associates were caught trying to siphon petrol from a parked motorcycle near Chhoti Masjid. A local, Mohd Shaan, confronted them, leading to the group allegedly dousing him in petrol and setting him ablaze. Another local, Salman, was shot in the neck while attempting to call police and remains in critical condition.

After swift action from the Crime Branch, Asif was apprehended near the Prahlad Pur-Surajkund border. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime and implicated his associates Faizan, Bhuri, and Arman. Asif's history of criminal activities has raised alarms, as he graduated from petty crimes to serious offenses with the gang. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to capture his accomplices.

