Left Menu

Foreign Pullback: India's Stock Market Faces FPI Exodus

Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 22,420 crore from India’s equity market this month due to high stock valuations, China allocations, and a strong US dollar. This selling trend continues amidst global economic concerns, affecting market sentiment, and reflecting a shift towards US and Chinese markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:34 IST
Foreign Pullback: India's Stock Market Faces FPI Exodus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equity market has seen a significant withdrawal of funds, with foreign investors pulling out Rs 22,420 crore this month. The sell-off is attributed to inflated domestic stock valuations, a pivot towards Chinese markets, and the attractiveness of the rising US dollar and Treasury yields.

Market expert Akhil Puri from Forvis Mazars suggests that the tepid nature of Foreign Portfolio Investor inflows is expected to persist until early January. In fact, FPIs recorded a net outflow following a substantial withdrawal in October, which was characterized as the most severe monthly outflow this year.

Analysts, including V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services, attribute the trend to a combination of high valuations in India, potential earnings downgrades, and geopolitical dynamics such as the US Presidential election. The situation contrasts with the US market, which is currently enjoying a different wave of optimism, boosting economic prospects there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024