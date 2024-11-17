Left Menu

Telangana's Paddy Revolution: 61% Rise in Fine Variety Cultivation

The cultivation of fine variety paddy in Telangana has surged by 61% to four million acres this kharif season, driven by a Rs 500 bonus per quintal. Despite challenges, such as the Kaleshwaram Project's limitations, the state marks a record paddy harvest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an exceptional leap for Telangana agriculture, fine variety paddy cultivation has expanded by 61% this kharif season, reaching four million acres compared to 2.5 million acres last year. Government officials confirmed this on Sunday, attributing the surge to strategic policy changes.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the farmers' efforts despite constraints like the Kaleshwaram Project's inability to store water. This season marks a historic spike in paddy harvest post-Telangana formation.

The impressive growth in fine paddy acreage is largely thanks to the Congress government's initiative, offering a Rs 500 bonus per quintal. In contrast, non-fine paddy cultivation has dropped notably. The state is bracing to procure eight million tons of grains via its Civil Supplies Department, countering claims on Kaleshwaram's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

