Telangana's Paddy Revolution: 61% Rise in Fine Variety Cultivation

In an exceptional leap for Telangana agriculture, fine variety paddy cultivation has expanded by 61% this kharif season, reaching four million acres compared to 2.5 million acres last year. Government officials confirmed this on Sunday, attributing the surge to strategic policy changes.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the farmers' efforts despite constraints like the Kaleshwaram Project's inability to store water. This season marks a historic spike in paddy harvest post-Telangana formation.

The impressive growth in fine paddy acreage is largely thanks to the Congress government's initiative, offering a Rs 500 bonus per quintal. In contrast, non-fine paddy cultivation has dropped notably. The state is bracing to procure eight million tons of grains via its Civil Supplies Department, countering claims on Kaleshwaram's impact.

