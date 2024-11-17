Left Menu

Darjeeling Toy Train Resumes: A Journey Through Heritage

The iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has resumed its toy train services from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling after being suspended due to a massive landslide. The railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is preparing for more services and remains a favorite among international tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:58 IST
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a prolonged hiatus, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has revived its renowned toy train services, running from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. The service had halted since July 5, 2024, when a devastating landslide damaged the tracks.

Surinder Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar in the Northeast Frontier Railway, emphasized the global appeal of these services. He mentioned several trial runs conducted to ensure passenger safety and revealed plans to introduce three more engines to enhance the service offerings. Josephine Creswell, an Australian tourist, expressed her enthusiasm for riding the train, connecting it to her grandfather's legacy as a former general manager of DHR.

Punit Pandey, a young enthusiast at the station, shared his excitement about boarding the train. The DHR, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999, continues to enchant both domestic and international tourists, with calls for increased investment to address issues like landslides promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

