Gujarat CM Inaugurates 'Virast' Folk Art Museum, Celebrating Cultural Heritage

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has officially inaugurated the Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav Folk Art Museum, named 'Virast,' located in Akaru village, Dhandhuka, as confirmed by an official statement from the state government on Sunday. The museum hosts an impressive collection of ancient artefacts and celebrated artworks.

During the felicitation ceremony, Chief Minister Patel emphasized the critical role heritage plays in nurturing and sustaining cultures. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a legacy of promoting heritage, which has resulted in India's folk culture gaining international recognition. Patel specifically highlighted the global acclaim of Gujarat's Garba, attributing it to Modi's visionary leadership.

The Chief Minister honored Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav and his family for their six-decade commitment to cultural preservation and the formation of the 'Virast' Museum. Jadav, in turn, expressed profound gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support, noting the historical significance of the event for Akaru village. The ceremony was attended by notable figures including MP Devusinh Chauhan and former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

