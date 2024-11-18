Financial Markets Steady Amid Global Dynamics

Global stocks started the week on a positive note, as investors prepare for Nvidia's eagerly anticipated earnings report. The company's results, due on Wednesday, are expected to demonstrate significant revenue growth, reinforcing its role as a leader in the artificial intelligence chip market.

In Japan, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda delivered a speech that lacked clear indications about potential interest rate hikes. The Japanese yen has been under pressure, depreciating against the U.S. dollar, and investors are keenly monitoring for any signs of policy intervention.

U.S. Treasury yields remained close to recent highs on Monday, supported by speculation about a restrained Federal Reserve rate cut approach. This reflects broader economic dynamics, including proposed changes by President-elect Donald Trump that could influence inflation.

