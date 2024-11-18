Left Menu

Financial Markets Steady Amid Global Dynamics

Global stocks marked the start of the week with gains as investors await Nvidia's earnings, expected to reveal revenue growth. In Japan, a speech by the Bank of Japan's Governor Kazuo Ueda provided no clear signal about rate hikes, keeping a focus on the yen's performance. Meanwhile, U.S. treasury yields hovered near highs, reflecting cautious Federal Reserve policy outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 08:02 IST
Global stocks started the week on a positive note, as investors prepare for Nvidia's eagerly anticipated earnings report. The company's results, due on Wednesday, are expected to demonstrate significant revenue growth, reinforcing its role as a leader in the artificial intelligence chip market.

In Japan, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda delivered a speech that lacked clear indications about potential interest rate hikes. The Japanese yen has been under pressure, depreciating against the U.S. dollar, and investors are keenly monitoring for any signs of policy intervention.

U.S. Treasury yields remained close to recent highs on Monday, supported by speculation about a restrained Federal Reserve rate cut approach. This reflects broader economic dynamics, including proposed changes by President-elect Donald Trump that could influence inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

