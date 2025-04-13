Left Menu

Ecuador at the Crossroads: Presidential Runoff Amid Crime Crisis

Ecuadorians face a pivotal choice between incumbent President Daniel Noboa and challenger Luisa González in the presidential election runoff. Mandatory voting sees 13 million eligible voters deciding amid a backdrop of crime escalation. Both candidates vow tough measures to combat violence and drug cartels.

  Ecuador

On Sunday, Ecuador holds a critical presidential election runoff, marking the second in less than two years. Voters have a choice between current President Daniel Noboa and opposition lawyer Luisa González.

With mandatory voting in place, more than 13 million citizens are casting ballots as the nation grapples with a surge in violence linked to drug trafficking. Noboa, a young conservative businessman, and González, a veteran leftist politician, both promise firm approaches to reduce the rampant crime affecting Ecuador.

Initial results are anticipated two hours after polls close, with experts predicting a narrow margin in the outcome. The spike in crime, exacerbated by the cocaine trade from neighboring Colombia and Peru, dominates voter concerns as they weigh the candidates' promises for international cooperation and enhanced law enforcement capabilities.

