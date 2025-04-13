Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Slum Demolition

The Uttarakhand High Court halted the demolition of slum dwellers' homes in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, stating that eviction notices violated natural justice. The court found that residents were not given a chance to contest the notices, which claimed homes were illegally built on water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:13 IST
Justice Delayed: Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Slum Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a stay on the demolition of slum dwellers' homes in the Vikas Nagar region of Dehradun. The court made this decision because the demolition notices were found to be in violation of natural justice principles.

During an urgent hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Saturday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani determined that the notices were served without providing inhabitants an opportunity to voice their concerns.

The bench declared that any demolition activities are paused until the court releases further instructions. Residents of various villages in the area claimed the notices were misguided, as their properties reportedly do not encroach upon water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025