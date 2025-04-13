Justice Delayed: Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Slum Demolition

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a stay on the demolition of slum dwellers' homes in the Vikas Nagar region of Dehradun. The court made this decision because the demolition notices were found to be in violation of natural justice principles.

During an urgent hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Saturday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani determined that the notices were served without providing inhabitants an opportunity to voice their concerns.

The bench declared that any demolition activities are paused until the court releases further instructions. Residents of various villages in the area claimed the notices were misguided, as their properties reportedly do not encroach upon water bodies.

