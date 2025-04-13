Diplomatic Dialogue: Navigating Black Sea Security Post-Ceasefire

Representatives from Turkey and various foreign nations are set to gather in Turkey on April 15-16, focusing on Black Sea security amid discussions of a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced that this crucial meeting will take place at the Naval Forces Headquarters. However, Russia and Ukraine will not participate in the dialogues, leaving their positions on regional security talks unknown.

While the participating countries remain unspecified, the meeting underscores diplomatic efforts to stabilize the Black Sea region amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)