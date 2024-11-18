Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.31 Crore

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, successfully intercepted heroin worth Rs 2.31 crore during a joint operation in Manipur's Senapati district. Acting on credible intelligence, the forces executed the operation on NH-02, leading to the seizure and apprehension of the suspect for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:41 IST
Accused arrested with drug contraband (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a collaborative crackdown on narcotics, Assam Rifles, alongside Manipur Police, confiscated 578 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2.31 crore in the international market. The operation took place in Manipur's Senapati district, spotlighting an interagency effort to tackle drug trafficking.

According to official reports, the meticulously planned operation was conducted on National Highway 02, extending from Tadubi to Mao Gate. The law enforcement agencies, acting on precise intelligence, executed the operation successfully, leading to the recovery of the illicit substance at Marty's Park, Mao Gate.

The seized heroin, along with the vehicle and the involved individual, has been handed over to Mao Police Station. This successful bust underscores ongoing efforts and vigilance in combating drug smuggling activities in northeastern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

