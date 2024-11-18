WeForNature: Aaranyak's Initiative to Nurture Environmental Stewardship
Assam's Aaranyak launched 'WeForNature', an outreach programme promoting environmental stewardship through events like birdwatching. The initiative aims to engage and educate people about sustainable practices and building a network of eco-conscious individuals. The inaugural event in Guwahati attracted nature enthusiasts and forest officials from across India.
Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organization based in Assam, has unveiled a new outreach initiative titled 'WeForNature'. This program kicked off with a birdwatching event held in Garbhanga reserve forest, Guwahati, in partnership with the Kamrup East Division of the Assam forest department.
'WeForNature' seeks to educate and engage the public in sustainable activities that foster environmental stewardship and human welfare. The inaugural event saw the participation of 27 nature enthusiasts from across India, alongside 9 forest officials including Rosy Bora, and was led by birding experts such as Udayan Borthakur and Pranjal Mahananda.
Pranab Goswami, the organizing officer of Aaranyak, coordinated the event, while Senior Scientist and Organizing Secretary Udayan Borthakur emphasized the programme's goal to connect individuals with nature. Aaranyak plans to conduct further initiatives like nature photography and conservation talks in collaboration with other institutions.
