UN Iraq Mission Chief Advocates Swift Repatriation of Al-Hol Camp Returnees During Visit to Rehabilitation Centre

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Dr. Mohamed Al Hassan, visited the Jedaa 1 Rehabilitation Centre in Ninewa Governorate to assess progress on Iraq’s repatriation and reintegration efforts for its citizens returning from Syria’s Al-Hol camp.

During the visit, Dr. Al Hassan met with Iraq’s Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mrs. Evan Faeq Jabro, to discuss strengthening coordination and cooperation on the repatriation and reintegration file.

Facility Tour and Services for Returnees

The Jedaa 1 Rehabilitation Centre, under the Ministry of Migration and Displaced, serves as a transitional facility for returnees, the majority of whom are women and children. Since its establishment in May 2021, the Centre has supported over 10,000 individuals with services designed to facilitate reintegration into Iraqi communities. Currently, it houses approximately 2,000 returnees from Al-Hol.

The Centre offers comprehensive services, including:

Legal Assistance: Helping individuals obtain civil documentation.

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS): Addressing trauma and promoting emotional well-being.

Education and Health Services: Ensuring basic needs are met.

Economic Empowerment Programs: Providing livelihoods training and life skills development.

Family Reconnection Support: Reuniting returnees with families and communities.

Progress Amid Challenges

Commending Iraq’s leadership, Dr. Al Hassan noted significant progress in repatriation despite complex legal, security, and humanitarian challenges. He emphasized that Iraq’s proactive approach serves as a model for other nations with citizens in Al-Hol camp.

“Iraq of today, and Iraq of the future, is demonstrating that responsible repatriations are possible, by finding dignified solutions anchored in the principles of accountability, reintegration, respect for human rights, and dignity,” Dr. Al Hassan said. He urged other countries to emulate Iraq’s commitment to addressing this pressing humanitarian crisis.

Urgency of Repatriation

The Al-Hol camp, which houses over 50,000 individuals, has been a focal point of concern due to its dire humanitarian conditions and security risks. Approximately half of the camp’s population are Iraqis. Prolonged confinement in such conditions poses greater risks than a managed reintegration process, Dr. Al Hassan warned.

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Ghulam Isaczai, highlighted the urgent need to expedite returns, particularly for vulnerable groups such as unaccompanied children, women survivors of violence, and victims of trafficking.

Call for International Support

Dr. Al Hassan stressed the need for sustained international support to ensure the safe, sustainable reintegration of Iraqis returning from Al-Hol. He emphasized that reintegration efforts must safeguard the dignity of returnees while addressing the social and economic challenges they face.

“Continued international cooperation is essential to help Iraq meet this challenge. Global partners must increase their support to maintain momentum in this critical humanitarian effort,” he stated.

Looking Ahead

Iraq’s government and its international partners, including UNAMI, have reiterated their commitment to providing the resources and services necessary for the successful reintegration of returnees. With the Jedaa 1 Rehabilitation Centre at the forefront, Iraq is demonstrating how proactive strategies can address both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term security concerns.

The visit underscores the urgency of addressing the plight of Al-Hol residents and highlights the critical role of global solidarity in resolving one of the region’s most pressing humanitarian crises.