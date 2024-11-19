Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Battles Pollution with Innovative Measures Amidst Escalating Air Crisis

To combat rising pollution, Delhi Zoo employs water sprinklers and special diets for animals. Director emphasizes pollution impacts during winter. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister urges Central government for proactive measures. Air Quality Index reaches severe levels, triggering emergency actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:07 IST
Water sprinklers in use to combat air pollution inside Delhi Zoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to tackle increasing air pollution levels, Delhi Zoo has introduced water sprinklers and adapted animal diets to minimize the impact on its wildlife inhabitants. Dr. Sanjeet Kumar, Director of the National Zoological Park, outlined these measures during an interview on Monday, highlighting the challenges of managing the zoo as winter approaches.

Dr. Kumar pointed out that the zoo faces a dual challenge as winter sets in, with pollution spikes following Diwali and freezing temperatures. Although the zoo's green environment limits local pollution, strategic interventions such as water sprinklers help mitigate external pollutants. Animals receive a calorie-rich winter diet and heaters have been installed to stave off the cold.

Simultaneously, Gopal Rai, Delhi's Environment Minister, criticized the Central government for its lack of action concerning North India's pollution crisis. He called for immediate intervention, emphasizing the Delhi government is actively enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV. Meanwhile, the central air quality authority's decision to implement GRAP Stage IV reflects Delhi's severe air quality situation, as the Air Quality Index dangerously escalated further into the 'severe plus' category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

