Rapid Arrest: Udhampur Police Nab Murder Suspect Within 12 Hours

In a dramatic turn of events, the Udhampur police successfully apprehended Suresh Kumar, who is alleged to have killed his mother-in-law, Shanti Devi, within just 12 hours of committing the heinous act. The incident occurred on Sunday, when Kumar reportedly attacked Devi with an axe.

In addition to the murder, Kumar is also accused of seriously injuring his wife, Lalita Devi, and sister-in-law, Anju Devi, as he fled the scene. According to the Udhampur police, swift action was taken as forensic teams and officers rushed to the scene once alerted.

A police statement detailed the coordinated efforts, led by officers from the Ramnagar Police Station and supervised by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, to track down the suspect. Charges have been filed under Sections 103, 109, and 331(6) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)