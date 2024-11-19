Rapid Arrest: Udhampur Police Nab Murder Suspect Within 12 Hours
Udhampur police swiftly arrested Suresh Kumar for the killing of his mother-in-law, Shanti Devi. He also injured his wife and sister-in-law before escaping. Police launched an immediate investigation, retrieving the body and transferring the injured to a hospital. Kumar faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the Udhampur police successfully apprehended Suresh Kumar, who is alleged to have killed his mother-in-law, Shanti Devi, within just 12 hours of committing the heinous act. The incident occurred on Sunday, when Kumar reportedly attacked Devi with an axe.
In addition to the murder, Kumar is also accused of seriously injuring his wife, Lalita Devi, and sister-in-law, Anju Devi, as he fled the scene. According to the Udhampur police, swift action was taken as forensic teams and officers rushed to the scene once alerted.
A police statement detailed the coordinated efforts, led by officers from the Ramnagar Police Station and supervised by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, to track down the suspect. Charges have been filed under Sections 103, 109, and 331(6) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and investigations continue. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udhampur
- police
- arrest
- murder
- suspect
- Shanti Devi
- Suresh Kumar
- crime
- inquiry
- India
ALSO READ
Death Threats Rock Uttar Pradesh as Authorities Scramble for Suspects
Arizona voters approve letting local police arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the state from Mexico, reports AP.
Neo-Nazi Coup Thwarted: German Police Arrest Eight Suspected Militants
Massive Gutka Seizure in Maharashtra: Police Arrest Key Suspect
Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Child Assault Suspect After Shootout